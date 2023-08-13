Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
1 dead in midtown Reno shooting; 2 in critical condition
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order

Latest News

A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
A house explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 5 dead, 3 injured, officials say. (KDKA)
Pennsylvania home explosion investigation "could take years"
Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut,...
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl