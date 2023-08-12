Tractor-trailer rig apparently started brush fire along US 395

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A brush fire along U.S. 395 near Parr Boulevard stopped and then slowed traffic on Friday.

It started Friday about 6:14 p.m. and stopped all southbound traffic for more than a half hour. Then two lanes reopened and one lane was closed for about 45 minutes.

The Reno Fire Department said it appears a tractor-trailer rig passing through had something dangling that caused sparks and ignited four spot fires.

The fires then grew together and reached about 2 acres.

There were no injuries and no evacuations.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.