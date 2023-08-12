Tractor-trailer rig apparently started brush fire along US 395

The fire that burned along U.S. 395 near Parr Boulevard.
The fire that burned along U.S. 395 near Parr Boulevard.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A brush fire along U.S. 395 near Parr Boulevard stopped and then slowed traffic on Friday.

It started Friday about 6:14 p.m. and stopped all southbound traffic for more than a half hour. Then two lanes reopened and one lane was closed for about 45 minutes.

The Reno Fire Department said it appears a tractor-trailer rig passing through had something dangling that caused sparks and ignited four spot fires.

The fires then grew together and reached about 2 acres.

There were no injuries and no evacuations.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified

Latest News

People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Nevada election-fraud crusader drops US lawsuit under threat of sanctions; presses on in state court
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
One dead, two critically injured in midtown Reno shooting.
Update From Scene Of Fatal Midtown Reno Shooting
Local Volunteers Help Maui Victims
Local Volunteers Help Maui Victims