Pedestrian killed in south Reno hit-and-run
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a passing vehicle in south Reno on Saturday afternoon.
The Nevada State Police said it happened about 2:15 p.m. on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
NSP said two people were walking on the outside shoulder of South Virginia Street.
A vehicle passing by hit one of them, an adult male, who was declared dead at the scene.
NSP is looking for the vehicle involved, possibly a Honda.
