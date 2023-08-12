Pedestrian killed in south Reno hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a passing vehicle in south Reno on Saturday afternoon.

The Nevada State Police said it happened about 2:15 p.m. on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.

NSP said two people were walking on the outside shoulder of South Virginia Street.

A vehicle passing by hit one of them, an adult male, who was declared dead at the scene.

NSP is looking for the vehicle involved, possibly a Honda.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.