3 unaccounted for after house explosion that destroyed 3 homes, damaged at least 12 others

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people are unaccounted for following a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others.

Allegheny County officials said three people were taken to hospitals after the blast that happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the borough of Plum.

County spokesperson Amie Downs said emergency responders reported people trapped under debris after one house apparently exploded and two others were engulfed in flames. Crews from at least 18 fire departments were working to douse the flames with the help of water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, Downs said.

George Emanuele, who lives three houses down from the home that exploded, told the Tribune-Review that he and a neighbor went to the home before the fire got out of control and found a man laying in the backyard and dragged him away from the scene.

Jeremy Rogers, who lives two doors down, told the paper that he had been out shopping when he got an alert about a problem at his house and saw “all sorts of stuff flying around.” His family was able to get out safely, and he was allowed to go in quickly to rescue his dog. However, he wasn’t able to get the family’s three cats and hopes they are all right.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children