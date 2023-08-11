Woman sought in hotel room robbery

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they say stole $2,000 worth of property from the hotel room of a guest at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

The DCSO says that on July 19 at around 11:45 p.m., the woman entered the hotel room and stole the property.

The suspect is described as white or hispanic, around 5′6 to 5′9 with long, brown or auburn colored hair. She is also described as having tattoos on her upper right and left arms.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call DCSO dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253 and reference case number 23SO17616.

