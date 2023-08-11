Ways to help those in Maui affected by the wildfires

Local Volunteers Help Maui Victims
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the devastating fires in Maui continue, thousands of people on the island have lost homes, loved ones, and here in northern Nevada we know the devastation wildfires can cause.

American Red Cross throughout the nation are rushing to help those in need. One, is a local from Reno herself.

Cass Bonfiglio, and American Red Cross volunteer, says, “In northern Nevada we’ve had our fair share of wildfires. Perhaps not as devastating, as Maui, but people know what it’s like to lose their homes.”

There are many ways these volunteers will lend a hand.

To find volunteer opportunities visit RedCross.org

To donate funds text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

