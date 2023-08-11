Washoe County School District hosting back to school vaccine clinic

A file image of a vaccine
A file image of a vaccine(Action News 5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is partnering with the WCHD, Immunize Nevada, and Community Health Alliance to hold a vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Washoe County Health District building located at 1001 E. Ninth Street Building B on Aug. 12 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Students and families are asked to enter the Expo through the door between Building B and Building C.

Children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to receive a vaccine. The WCSD says no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay.

As of the 2022-2023 school year, a student enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada schools must get the MCV4 vaccine.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified

Latest News

The mammovan is coming back to northern Nevada
Mammogram van coming to northern Nevada
Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in El Dorado County
Health link warning to customers of Friday Health Plans of deadlines to meet if they want...
Friday Health Plans customers seek new insurance
Governor Lombardo signed the bill creating the new health district during a visit to Churchill...
Lombardo signs bill creating Central Nevada Health District