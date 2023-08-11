Washoe County School District hosting back to school vaccine clinic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is partnering with the WCHD, Immunize Nevada, and Community Health Alliance to hold a vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Washoe County Health District building located at 1001 E. Ninth Street Building B on Aug. 12 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Students and families are asked to enter the Expo through the door between Building B and Building C.

Children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to receive a vaccine. The WCSD says no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay.

As of the 2022-2023 school year, a student enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada schools must get the MCV4 vaccine.

