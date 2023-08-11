Project Bear Hugs to celebrate 10th anniversary with community party at South 40 Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Project Bear Hugs is a distinguished disaster relief and education organization committed to providing aid, support, and hope to communities affected by disasters worldwide. Now the non-profit is celebrating 10 years of service with a celebration near the end of August.

Founder, Hannah Hoobyar, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the mission of the organization and impact they’ve had on communities over the last decade.

The 10-Year Anniversary Celebration will be Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1-7 p.m. at South 40 Reno.

There will be an array of engaging activities to captivate attendees of all ages. Live music from talented local bands will set the stage for a festive atmosphere, while skilled face painters will create smiles on the faces of our young attendees. Food includes everything from pizza and wings to delectable grilled salmon and prime rib. Resource tables will provide insights into disaster relief and education initiatives, fostering community awareness and involvement.

As part of the celebration, Project Bear Hugs will also host a donation drive and organize the packing of essential supply boxes for disaster relief efforts. This meaningful endeavor empowers attendees to actively contribute to a brighter future for those affected by disasters.

To RSVP, contact Hannah Hoobyar at 775-750-0537 or hannah@projectbearhugscares.com.

You can also learn more about Project Bear Hug, online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

