Nashville Social Club promote delicious summer menu, including movie-inspired cocktails

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nashville Social Club is quickly becoming the place to go in Carson City for food, drinks and entertainment.

Co-owner, Kitty McKay, and her daughter and bartender at the club, Grace McKay, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their summer menu, including movie-inspired cocktails.

One of the popular drinks on the menu today is their take on the Malibu Barbie Pink Cocktail.

Grace McKay created a spin on the hot summer cocktail recipe, inspired by the live-action film currently in theaters. And that’s just one of the many cocktails and food items on the menu.

You can also learn more about the Nashville Social Club online and by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.