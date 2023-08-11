Man sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder, sexual assault

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Jose Xochihua previously pled guilty to the charges after he attacked his ex-girlfriend.

On April 12, 2022 Sparks Police responded for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found the victim’s garage door had damage to it as if it had been hit by a car.

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old woman, was found inside the home and was suffering from extensive injuries to her neck and face. She told police Xochiua was her ex-boyfriend and that, while she was inside the home, he rammed into her garage door to get inside.

He then found the 40-year-old woman in the kitchen, where he proceeded to strangle her until she fell unconscious. She told police that when she awoke, Xochiua was sexually assaulting her, and that she fought back, prompting Xochiua to flee.

She then was taken to a hospital where she required surgery for a traumatic dissection of her carotid artery.

Xochiua was later apprehended in California.

