Man sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder, sexual assault

Jose Xochihua
Jose Xochihua(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Jose Xochihua previously pled guilty to the charges after he attacked his ex-girlfriend.

On April 12, 2022 Sparks Police responded for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found the victim’s garage door had damage to it as if it had been hit by a car.

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old woman, was found inside the home and was suffering from extensive injuries to her neck and face. She told police Xochiua was her ex-boyfriend and that, while she was inside the home, he rammed into her garage door to get inside.

He then found the 40-year-old woman in the kitchen, where he proceeded to strangle her until she fell unconscious. She told police that when she awoke, Xochiua was sexually assaulting her, and that she fought back, prompting Xochiua to flee.

She then was taken to a hospital where she required surgery for a traumatic dissection of her carotid artery.

Xochiua was later apprehended in California.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified

Latest News

Importance of Narcan
Importance of Narcan
Dracula, aliens with a little bit of action there is a lot playing in theaters and streaming...
Dracula, aliens with a little bit of action
A file image of a vaccine
Washoe County School District hosting back to school vaccine clinic
Dracula, aliens with a little bit of action there is a lot playing in theaters and streaming...
MOVIE MINUTE Morning Break 8/11/23