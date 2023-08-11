The importance of Narcan in the ongoing opioid crisis

Narcan packaging
Narcan packaging(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The opioid crisis continues to be a problem in the Silver State and has become more dangerous with the increased presence of Fentanyl.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics

In Nevada alone there are 647 overdose deaths per year.

This is why the use of Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, is important.

Sergeant Lars Christensen with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says there are lots of drugs that can be laced with Fentanyl:

“You can lace a variety of different drugs with it. You may have somebody who is used to taking marijuana or even meth that is exhibiting opioid overdose symptoms there’s a good chance it could be fentanyl.”

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have said that they have seen situations where groups of drug users, use Narcan to wake each other up during an overdose, just top continue using dangerous substances.

Despite the instances of abuse, law enforcement says it’s important to keep Narcan accessible.

Licensed Practical Nurse, Sandy Boxx says,

“Always if you think someone is overdosing, the first thing you should do is call 911, and when you’re waiting you can give Narcan if you think someone is overdosing. even if you’re not entirely sure, absolutely give it. Narcan is not harmful if you’re not overdosing. it will not make you sick.”

