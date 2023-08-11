EDAWN CEO looks back on 12 year stay

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mike Kazmierski is stepping down this month after 12 years as CEO at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

He took the reigns at EDAWN in 2011 in the midst of a recession, historically always a challenging economic climate in Nevada. but then that’s the whole reason for economic diversification, the reason EDAWN was founded.

“We need to be resilient,” he says. When we get punched in the face with a recession or a pandemic that diversification allows us to take that hit.”

The years ahead would hold more challenges including one no one planned for--a global pandemic. EDAWN’s efforts, he says, paid off.

“The unemployment rates in Vegas were 20-30 percent. We took a dip of one month and bounced back up because all our manufacturers were back at work, all our technology people were back at work.”

The shift away from reliance on tourism and gaming to a more recession-resilient economy had been ongoing, but it clearly accelerated during Kazmierski’s time at EDAWN and the key moment was landing Tesla’s Gigafactory at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

There’s no argument about its impact though the tax abatement that lured it here remains controversial. What critics don’t get, he says, is that without the incentives Nevada’s taxes on industrial equipment puts us at an immediate disadvantage.

“We tax it. Almost all the other states do not. So for us to be on an even playing field we need to abate that tax for a period of time, reduce it down so they can get up and running. Then after ten years, they end up paying that tax where in other states they wouldn’t. So, if we don’t abate that tax they’re not going to come.”

He can look back on those 12 years and lay claim to a big part in helping our economy become more resilient and stable. That’s not to say there aren’t still major challenges. The big one? No surprise, it’s housing costs.

“When someone comes to town and says ‘I’d like my employees to be able to buy a house, have a place to live and they look at housing prices it’s pretty tough. It’s supply and demand, inflation. It’s pretty simple. If you don’t have a lot of houses the ones that are there are worth more. So, we just need to build more houses.”

