Dracula, aliens with a little bit of action

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Based on the seventh chapter of Bram Stoker’s iconic Dracula novel, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is sure to give you nightmares. Starring Liam Cunningham and Corey Hawkins, a crew on a large boat is sailing from Romania to London carrying dangerous cargo. The cast and crew say this is probably the scariest Dracula movie in a long time. To catch a glimpse of Dracula check out the movie playing in theaters now.

If you are looking for something a little more light hearted, Jules, staring Sir Ben Kingsley as Milton, who plays a man living a simple life in small town in Pennsylvania until an alien crash lands in his garden breaking his bird fountain. Now Milton and a few friends must help this alien leave Earth before the government comes knocking, all while finding a new meaning of friendship, love and life. Jules is now playing in theaters.

In limited theaters, King on the Screen, documents the success of the notorious Stephen King and the success of his books becoming blockbuster hits on the big screen. With more than 80 films and series adopted from his books, it is no wonder how King has become the most adapted author still alive in the world today.

This weekend we have a few different option streaming on Netflix. First, for that action packed movie, check out Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, who plays Rachel Stone in the movie, a secret agent who likes to work solo in keeping the world at peace, but all of that is jeopardized when a hacker steals one of the most valuable and dangerous weapons in the world. Stone now has to learn to work with other so get the weapon back.

Next, Painkiller, a limited series, dives into the story of the Opioid crisis, OxyContin, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. Starring Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler and Uzo Aduba, the series shows the causes and consequences that unfold, following those involved, along with the victims and investigators seeking the truth.

Finally, Untold: Johnny Football, details the rise and fall of Heisman trophy winning quarter back Johnny Manziel. Manziel, family and friends reveal all the details of his time playing football, from when he was a kid to his short time in the pros playing for the Cleveland Browns. Nothing is held back and all the secrets behind the scandals are revealed.

