Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic

The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Westbound Interstate 80 traffic near North Virginia Street is expected to be slowed until 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Wednesday following a three-vehicle crash.

The Nevada State Police said about 5:30 p.m. a dog ran onto the freeway. One vehicle slowed for the dog and was hit from behind. A dump truck then hit that vehicle.

Several people were taken to the hospital for treatment, the NSP said. One injury appeared serious but not life-threatening.

The crash left two westbound lanes of Interstate 80 closed.

