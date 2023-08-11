Caltrans agrees to maintain existing speed limits in SLT

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Caltrans has agreed to maintain the existing speed limit along U.S. 50 and SR 89 in the City of South Lake Tahoe.

The decision comes as a result of public input from a June 20 City Council meeting as well as feedback from the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Caltrans says the speed zones will remain the same and will be certified into law for the next 14 years.

“We are extremely pleased with the decision made by Caltrans to maintain the existing speed limits within the city limits instead of increasing them. The public’s input along with the city’s opposition to the proposed speed limit increase was a significant factor in their decision process and we appreciate that Caltrans took this into consideration,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.

“Our community spoke with a unified voice against these proposed speed limit increases and Caltrans heard us. I want to thank everyone who came to the City Council meeting, spoke on the item during the public hearing, and those who submitted written comments. We all came together to keep our pedestrians, cyclists, wildlife, and motorists safe, “said Cristi Creegan, Mayor of South Lake Tahoe.

