3 killed, 3 injured in rental house fire in Outer Banks

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom, WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WWBT/WITN/Gray News) – A teenager and two adults were killed in a fire Friday morning on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Two other people who were in the rental home at the time were flown to the hospital, and another person was treated locally, a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

Crews with the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a home fully engulfed in flames on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail just before 2:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the 75-year-old building to catch fire. Officials said it was required to have smoke detectors but not sprinklers.

The fire department said two other nearby homes were damaged, but no one inside them was hurt.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

