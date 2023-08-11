3 hospitalized in South Virginia Street shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 2:22 p.m.: Officials now say it appears those involved in the shooting knew one another and that there does not appear to be any threat to the general public.

Original Article: A shooting on South Virginia Street resulted in three people getting hospitalized and the closure of a portion of South Virginia Street.

Officials say the incident started as a fight on 1320 South Virginia Street and escalated to a shooting on the sidewalk outside Alterations Connection next to Beefy’s.

Several shots were fired with two of the shooting victims taking themselves to the hospital and another being taken to the hospital. There is at least one person with serious injuries.

South Virginia Street is closed between Arroyo and Pueblo as of the publishing of this article.

The relationship between the individuals involved in the shooting is not known.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.