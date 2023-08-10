Some left without water after main break near Mt. Rose Highway

Crews work to repair the water main break that happened near Mt. Rose Highway
Crews work to repair the water main break that happened near Mt. Rose Highway
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A large water main break in the Mt. Rose Highway area could leave some in that area without water.

The Truckee Meadows Water Authority says the water main break occurred in the area near Montreux off of Joy Lake Road.

They ask people to not engage in outdoor watering until main repairs are completed later Thursday.

