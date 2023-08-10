Sierra Arts Festival returns for 3rd annual year, first time at Sparks Marina

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The third annual Sierra Arts Festival will be back in Sparks Saturday, Aug.12. The community event is a celebration of local and regional arts that allows folks to shop for and experience art while enjoying music, food and a variety of performers.

The executive director of the Sierra Arts Foundation, Tracey Oliver, and local artist, Brenda Bush, stopped by Morning Break to talk about Saturday’s event.

It takes place at the Sparks Marina from 12-6 p.m. There will be a variety of local food trucks and interactive art projects for attendees of all ages. Artists at the event include Steven Green, Pietro Accardi, Susan Stewart, Jacci Turner, Judith A. Von Klug, Valerie Nelson, Brenda Bush, Willo, Kecia Olney, Jenny Krupka, Amanda Wirtanen and Kristen Fabry.

Aerial Equanimity, a nonprofit organization looking to enhance social and emotional wellness through movement and aerial arts, will be on site for attendee enjoyment.

Colin Ross, who plays a broad range of original material and selections from the American Songbook on the piano, guitar, banjo and accordion, will perform for guests. Other performers include, Brother Dan Palmer, who will play a wide-ranging and eclectic variety of tunes; and High Desert Harmony Chorus, a volunteer-run community a cappella and barbershop choir for singers who identify as female or non-binary.

For more information about the Sierra Arts Foundation, click here.

