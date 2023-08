RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Country music singer Jake Jacobson has released a new EP called “Reno”.

He stopped by KOLO 8 News Now Midday for an interview and played his new song “Loved On Lately”.

You can check out his music and get more information about tour dates at https://jakejacobsoncountry.com/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.