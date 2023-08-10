Reno-based production company debuts new feature movie, filmed entirely in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mad Wife Productions is an award-winning full-service film production company, located in Reno. It Andrew Arguello started his film career by working for Walt Disney Company in Florida before creating Mad Wife Productions in 2020.

Arguello stopped by Morning Break to talk about their latest project, the full-length feature film, Target List.

The story is about five members of a ground-breaking cancer cure research team who become targeted by an assassin hired by the big pharma. When two researchers escape the attack, they soon find themselves framed for the crime and on the killer’s target list.

This movie is based off the 2019 novel, written by Dr. John Reizer. The action-packed medical, science fiction thriller is set in Northern Nevada and features Rachel Alig, Justin Ray, Charlie Manoukian and Rob Russo. Target List is now available on iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon, and Tubi streaming services.

