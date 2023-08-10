Open for Business: Celeste Talbott-Rivera opens pole fitness and dance studio in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ethaerial Studio believes in the art of pole as a form of fitness, self-expression and empowerment. The studio is dedicated to providing a safe, supportive and inclusive environment where everyone is encouraged to discover their unique pole journey.

Owner, Celeste Talbott-Rivera, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the classes they offer. To book a class click here.

You can also follow Ethaerial Studio on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.