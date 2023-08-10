Northern Nevada Red Cross volunteer deploying to Hawaii

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to...
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)(Ty O'Neil | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An American Red Cross volunteer from northern Nevada is deploying to Hawaii on Friday to assist with ongoing relief efforts.

As of Thursday afternoon, fires in Hawaii have left at least 36 people dead and injured dozens on Maui.

10-year Red Cross volunteer Barb Kramer will be among the first volunteers to deploy to the island.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to donate to those affected by the fires. You can make a donation by visiting redcross.org or by texting REDCROSS to donate $10.

