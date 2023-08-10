Nevada law enforcement dedicating extra patrols for first week of school

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department and other Nevada law enforcement agencies will be dedicating extra patrols for the first week of school.

School starts back up in Washoe County on Monday, Aug. 14.

RPD will be joined by the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of Traffic Safety in using a Joining Forces Grant to fund the extra patrols.

Parents and drivers can expect to see officers working school zones and pedestrian routes to local schools.

The Reno Police Department urges pedestrians to use a crosswalk, make eye contact with drivers before entering the roadway, and to not be distracted while crossing a road to ensure your own safety.

