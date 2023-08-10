Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as other colleagues stand with her on the set of the western movie “Rust,” shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, New Mexico court officials said.

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to an arraignment on the charges in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” officials said Wednesday.

A state district judge tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

A defense attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterized it a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in the handling of firearms and ammunition on the set.

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months’ probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order

Latest News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden in Utah to mark anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest
A woman and two out of her three children died in a fire in Oregon on Sunday, officials said.
Officials: Woman, 2 children die in early morning house fire
Mad Wife Productions
Reno-based production company debuts new feature movie, filmed entirely in Northern Nevada