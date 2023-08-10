Midtown street redo will take time & study

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They suffered through a long construction period and now some midtown businesses say the redesign of Virginia Street through their area is causing other problems. Correcting them will take time and study.

The redesign and construction project added wide sidewalks, trees and a roundabout to the stretch of Virginia Street through the Midtown District. It calmed traffic and made the Citifare buses run more smoothly, but some are arguing its new center medians have led to other problems.

They eliminated a lot of left-hand turns and that tends to back up traffic and the lack of left-hand turns causes some to go all the way to the roundabout, to turn.

“I have major stress when Isee those emergency vehicles go down and back up,” Mayor Hillary Schieve,a veteran businesswoman in Midtow told the city council Wednesday. “And I’ve heard from fire and police it creates a hardship for them.”

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus contends, however, she’s heard few complaints and questions placing any priority on a redesign. “The fact that we want to relitigate a road that we’ve spent so much time, it’s just insane. it acts like there are not other neighborhood priorities,”

it turns out the city couldn’t change things at the moment if they wanted to. redoing the street less than five years after completion would mean repaying the federal government the $40 million dollars it put into the project. That means the city is unlikely to change anything until 2026. Besides some members felt they didn’t know enough to make an informed decision, but they did have time to learn.

So, after some discussion... Councilwoman Naomi Duerr moved to build a comprehensive study of the issue into next year’s budget.

“It’s time to do a study. See how it’s working, a very effective study that we can all see the data, all the data, not just some of the data and make a reasoned decision at that time if the council wants to move forward or not.”

And her motion passed. Brekhus was the lone dissenting vote.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.