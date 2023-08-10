High-tech listening device leads to Sparks arrest for shots fired

Christopher Colon
Christopher Colon(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Technology that listens for gunfire led to the arrest of a man who allegedly fired a gun near the Sparks Marina early Monday after an argument with his girlfriend.

The Sparks Police Department arrested Christoper Colon, 48, on a felony charge of possession of a gun by a prohibited person and a gross misdemeanor charge of firing a gun in public.

Police said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday their new ShotSpotter alerted them to shots fired in the area of Nichols Boulevard between McCarran Boulevard and Howard Drive.

Police said ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to detect, locate and alert law enforcement about gunfire in real time. It gives a precise location on a map, the number of rounds fired and type of gunfire. It is delivered to smartphones, computers in patrol cars or other computers.

Police said Colon and his girlfriend argued and Colon got a gun and fired it in the air.

“Officers also learned Colon had made previous threats to shoot his girlfriend as well as the business he worked at in July of this year,” police said in a statement.

Colon has been convicted of domestic violence and weapon offenses, police said.

Police booked Colon into the Washoe County jail on Wednesday. His bail was $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide

Latest News

Teachers Ride School Buses back to school
Washoe County School District staff celebrate back to school with first annual kickoff
A file image of ballots
Recall effort for Incline Village trustees begins
The fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday
3 dogs die in Washoe Valley house fire
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosting back to school raffle