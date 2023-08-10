High-tech listening device leads to Sparks arrest for shots fired

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Technology that listens for gunfire led to the arrest of a man who allegedly fired a gun near the Sparks Marina early Monday after an argument with his girlfriend.

The Sparks Police Department arrested Christoper Colon, 48, on a felony charge of possession of a gun by a prohibited person and a gross misdemeanor charge of firing a gun in public.

Police said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday their new ShotSpotter alerted them to shots fired in the area of Nichols Boulevard between McCarran Boulevard and Howard Drive.

Police said ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to detect, locate and alert law enforcement about gunfire in real time. It gives a precise location on a map, the number of rounds fired and type of gunfire. It is delivered to smartphones, computers in patrol cars or other computers.

Police said Colon and his girlfriend argued and Colon got a gun and fired it in the air.

“Officers also learned Colon had made previous threats to shoot his girlfriend as well as the business he worked at in July of this year,” police said in a statement.

Colon has been convicted of domestic violence and weapon offenses, police said.

Police booked Colon into the Washoe County jail on Wednesday. His bail was $10,000.

