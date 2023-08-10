Former Mirage dolphin dies at sanctuary months after transport

A trainer, wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, feeds a dolphin at Siegfried...
A trainer, wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, feeds a dolphin at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat during the reopening of the Mirage hotel and casino, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dolphin that spent years at The Mirage Las Vegas has died, according to the sanctuary where the dolphin was moved to earlier this year.

Huf-N-Puf, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, was transported to Coral World Ocean Park after The Mirage announced it would be getting rid of its infamous Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

The sanctuary confirmed the death in a Facebook post comment saying she had been dealing with an infection since she arrived there.

In February, The Mirage announced that three remaining dolphins would move to Coral World, a nearly two-acre sanctuary.

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces last 3 remaining dolphins have left property

Coco and Lady Ace, the two other Mirage dolphins, remain at Coral World.

A full statement is below:

