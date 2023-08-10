Former Mirage dolphin dies at sanctuary months after transport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dolphin that spent years at The Mirage Las Vegas has died, according to the sanctuary where the dolphin was moved to earlier this year.
Huf-N-Puf, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, was transported to Coral World Ocean Park after The Mirage announced it would be getting rid of its infamous Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.
The sanctuary confirmed the death in a Facebook post comment saying she had been dealing with an infection since she arrived there.
In February, The Mirage announced that three remaining dolphins would move to Coral World, a nearly two-acre sanctuary.
Coco and Lady Ace, the two other Mirage dolphins, remain at Coral World.
A full statement is below:
