Community invited to Glow Plaza for Fuego Latin Cultural Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fuego Latin Cultural Festival is the first of its kind in Reno. Rafael Pineda, the organizer of the festival, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to this celebratory event. It’s being hosted by Oak Room in Reno.

Pineda says no other festival or event in Reno has been inclusive of the other Latin Cultures in Reno except for Mexican so lots of people will be coming to this event. It takes place at Glow Plaza Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12-10 p.m.

There will be food trucks, vendors, dance classes, live performances and a classic car show. Tickets start at $33; kids under 10 years old get in for free.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also follow Fuego Latin Cultural Festival on Instagram to stay updated on all the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order

Latest News

Mad Wife Productions
Reno-based production company debuts new feature movie, filmed entirely in Northern Nevada
Sierra Arts Festival Preview
Sierra Arts Festival returns for 3rd annual year, first time at Sparks Marina
Celeste Talbott-Rivera
Open for Business: Celeste Talbott-Rivera opens pole fitness and dance studio in Reno
Nevada law enforcement dedicating extra patrols for first week of school