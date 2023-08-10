Community invited to Glow Plaza for Fuego Latin Cultural Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fuego Latin Cultural Festival is the first of its kind in Reno. Rafael Pineda, the organizer of the festival, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to this celebratory event. It’s being hosted by Oak Room in Reno.

Pineda says no other festival or event in Reno has been inclusive of the other Latin Cultures in Reno except for Mexican so lots of people will be coming to this event. It takes place at Glow Plaza Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12-10 p.m.

There will be food trucks, vendors, dance classes, live performances and a classic car show. Tickets start at $33; kids under 10 years old get in for free.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also follow Fuego Latin Cultural Festival on Instagram to stay updated on all the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.