Back to School: WCSD teachers invited to Shop ‘Til You Drop at Teacher’s Warehouse

WCSD teachers Shop 'Til You Drop
By Nick Doyle
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is just around the corner and teachers are loading up on school supplies for their classrooms. Certainly an exciting time of the year but it could be expensive.

The Education Alliance of Washoe County is inviting WCSD teachers to pick up items from the Teacher’s Warehouse. “The warehouse is open year round for teachers, but we have a big party for them for back to school to get them excited and get their classrooms ready,” said Brittani Haggarty, the Collaborative Coordinator for the Education Alliance of Washoe County.

All of the donations from Community Donation Day will be on display for teachers to come a pick up. This is a resource that benefits all teachers in Washoe County.

The shopping begins at 3 p.m. and will go until 5:30 p.m. this evening at 380 Edison Way Reno, NV 89502.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order

Latest News

Nevada law enforcement dedicating extra patrols for first week of school
Crews work to repair the water main break that happened near Mt. Rose Highway
Some left without water after main break near Mt. Rose Highway
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Alberto Rodriguez, 24, walks to his car outside the Culinary Union on July 26, 2023, in Las...
Las Vegas food service workers seek better pay and benefits; set to rally on the Strip