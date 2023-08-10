Back to School: WCSD teachers invited to Shop ‘Til You Drop at Teacher’s Warehouse

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is just around the corner and teachers are loading up on school supplies for their classrooms. Certainly an exciting time of the year but it could be expensive.

The Education Alliance of Washoe County is inviting WCSD teachers to pick up items from the Teacher’s Warehouse. “The warehouse is open year round for teachers, but we have a big party for them for back to school to get them excited and get their classrooms ready,” said Brittani Haggarty, the Collaborative Coordinator for the Education Alliance of Washoe County.

All of the donations from Community Donation Day will be on display for teachers to come a pick up. This is a resource that benefits all teachers in Washoe County.

The shopping begins at 3 p.m. and will go until 5:30 p.m. this evening at 380 Edison Way Reno, NV 89502.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.