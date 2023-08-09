Washoe County School District staff celebrate back to school with first annual kickoff

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first annual Washoe County School District kickoff hosted many excited teachers and staff cheering in anticipation of the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 14.

This year Superintendent Susan Enfield says they are implementing a new plan to help students to better succeed.

The plan has three parts:

“Our promise is to know every student by name, strength and need, so they graduate prepared for the future they choose, and we will deliver on that promise in partnership with our families and community. Then we have our four pillars that are really the foundation of the plan itself, and then we have our goals,” says Enfield.

Teachers also share why they are excited to be back in the classroom:

“Just excited to get back to my classroom and see my kiddos, I’ve worked in the Damonte Ranch area for my entire career and so I’ve really loved that community and I’m just really excited to be back with my kids and families and have a really awesome year,” says Baylee Endres, a first-grade teacher at Poulakidas Elementary School.

Superintendent Enfield wants students to remember this going into the school year, “We cannot wait to see you. This is going to be our best year yet, and every person across this district, not just in your school, but across the central office is here to help you and to support you to succeed.”

