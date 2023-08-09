Trends + Threads: Keeping your wardrobe fresh and modern by incorporating your favorite closet staples

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Love your “GenX/Xennials/Millennial” wardrobe but starting to feel like you’re now dressing like “an old persn” compared to the younger generation? Kara Ferrin, owner of Phoenix + Flore online clothing boutique, has solutions for you. The key is balance! If you go with an oversized piece, pair it with a fitted piece.

It’s important to note, that if you still love certain outfits, that’s okay! Wear what makes you happy. But if you are looking for a “refresh” to some of the favorites, Ferrin shared some great options in Wednesday’s Trends and Threads.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

