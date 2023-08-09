Slieve Brewing and The Wheyfarer team up for beer and cheese pairing event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s new cheese shop in Midtown called The Wheyfarer. To celebrate its opening and encourage people to try the cheese and other goods offered, The Wheyfarer partnering with another local Reno business, Slieve Brewing, to host as beer and cheese pairing.

Amy Lemon, owner of The Wheyfarer, and Philip Mountain, owner, Slieve Brewing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what cheeses pair well with what cheeses.

The Beer and Cheese Pairing takes place Tuesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. at Slieve Brewing (495 Morrill Ave #101, Reno).

Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased at Slieve Brewing or by calling 775-800-1176. Your ticket includes six 5oz pours perfectly paired six cheeses and compliments.

