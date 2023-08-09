The Road Ahead With RTC: School Crossing Safety

SPONSORED: School is back in session next week in Washoe County and soon it will be getting darker earlier, so it’s very important for everyone to be extra cautious as children walk to and from class.

The Safe Routes to School program in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and the Washoe County School District aims to educate students about the rules of the road, how to safely cross streets, bike safety, and more.

