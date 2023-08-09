Reno City Council to select a new district map

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s City Council will be deciding on a new district map Wednesday. The city has worked alongside the public to construct the best place to establish a sixth ward.

The council will have four options to chose from based on the feedback from the community. Downtown Reno was a major focus but the city says it is important to maintain a balance in population deviation and keep communities of interests together. For example, groups or cultures who have worked to build their immediate communities would like to remain in the same ward.

“Sometimes not all neighborhoods and communities of interest are able to be kept together in every scenario,” said Calli Wilsey, the Director of policy and Strategy for the City of Reno. “So that is where you’ll see some of the pros and cons. If the lines will be different, and sometimes they will split communities of interests.”

The final map decision must be agreed on by five out of seven members. Following the super majority vote, the council will meet again on August 23rd for an ordinance adoption.

The meeting begins at 10am on Wednesday morning. Be sure to review the agenda so you do not miss out on the public hearing. The city is still open to hearing from the public.

You can also join via Zoom or find out more information about the maps.

“There’s going to be no perfect map, there’s an infinite number of maps that could be created,” said Wilsey. “But what we’ve done our best is to incorporate as much public input into the different variable options that are presented to council.”

