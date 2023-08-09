Recall effort for Incline Village trustees begins

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A recall petition for two Incline Village General Improvement District Trustees is being circulated.

The recall effort began on June 16 and aimed to recall Trustees Sara Schmitz and Matthew Dent.

They accuse Schmitz of voting no on a $25 million donation offered by the Duffield Foundation. As a result, the organizers argue, the foundation pulled their offer since their donation was contingent on a unanimous vote.

The petition’s organizers also accuse Schmitz and Dent of “creating a destructive work environment” by micromanaging and overstepping their bounds in their capacity as Trustees, citing the removal of IVGID’s General Manager by three of the five members of the board which they say lead to a number of other senior management leaving.

They also say that a lack of personnel in the district is a risk to residents, as critical infrastructure could be left to waste.

Those who organized the petition also accuse Dent of ethics violations.

