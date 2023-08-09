Recall effort for Incline Village trustees begins

A file image of ballots
A file image of ballots(Connor Matteson/Alaska's News Source)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A recall petition for two Incline Village General Improvement District Trustees is being circulated.

The recall effort began on June 16 and aimed to recall Trustees Sara Schmitz and Matthew Dent.

They accuse Schmitz of voting no on a $25 million donation offered by the Duffield Foundation. As a result, the organizers argue, the foundation pulled their offer since their donation was contingent on a unanimous vote.

The petition’s organizers also accuse Schmitz and Dent of “creating a destructive work environment” by micromanaging and overstepping their bounds in their capacity as Trustees, citing the removal of IVGID’s General Manager by three of the five members of the board which they say lead to a number of other senior management leaving.

They also say that a lack of personnel in the district is a risk to residents, as critical infrastructure could be left to waste.

Those who organized the petition also accuse Dent of ethics violations.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide

Latest News

The Nevada Legislature
Jeff Gunter, a dermatologist who was Trump’s ambassador to Iceland, is running for Nevada Senate
Governor Lombardo signed the bill creating the new health district during a visit to Churchill...
Lombardo signs bill creating Central Nevada Health District
The bill is named after a man who died of heat stroke after picking grapes for 10 hours in the...
Cortez Masto among those pushing heat protection legislation for workers
Governor Joe Lombardo
Nevada Ethics Commission censures, fines Lombardo $20,000