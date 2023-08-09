Reading Reno: Mother and son write memoir on their journey through addiction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before There Was An After is a powerful and emotional memoir by a mother and son that recounts their seven-year journey through his heroin addiction and multiple attempts at recovery. It’s honest, heartbreaking, and revealing.

Gerad Davis and Lisa Mead share their very personal experience, mistakes and search for answers. They stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to explain how they hope their book can be a resource for families dealing with a loved one’s struggles by providing insight, explanations and validation that this insidious disease is a disease that affects the entire family.

Davis eventually got help at Burning Tree Ranch, where he is now an admissions counselor for Burning Tree Programs. Click here to purchase a copy of Before There Was An After.

