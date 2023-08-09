Plumas County deputy arrested on felony vandalism charge

QUINCY, California (KOLO) - A Plumas County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on a felony vandalism charge.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers with the PCSO were called for reports of a disturbance occurring at a home in Quincy, California.

After an investigation, 32-year-old Bryson Taylor of Quincy was arrested and charged with felony vandalism. The PCSO did not provide details as to the nature of the alleged vandalism.

Taylor was booked into a jail in Plumas County and is currently on leave.

