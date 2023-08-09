Plumas County deputy arrested on felony vandalism charge

Plumas County sheriff's Office logo
Plumas County sheriff's Office logo(PCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, California (KOLO) - A Plumas County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on a felony vandalism charge.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers with the PCSO were called for reports of a disturbance occurring at a home in Quincy, California.

After an investigation, 32-year-old Bryson Taylor of Quincy was arrested and charged with felony vandalism. The PCSO did not provide details as to the nature of the alleged vandalism.

Taylor was booked into a jail in Plumas County and is currently on leave.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
New information released about Virginia Street shooting
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide

Latest News

The Bureau of Land Management released this photograph of horses gathered in the White River...
US judge to hear legal battle over Nevada mustang roundup where 31 wild horses have died
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Nevada governor seeks to use coronavirus federal funds for waning private school scholarships
Zackary Allen and Anthony Zamayoa
4 arrested on arson charges in Winnemucca
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather