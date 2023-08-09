Gardnerville non-profit, Between Horses and Humans, hosting “The Mane Event” fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Between Horses and Humans (BHH) is a non-profit that teaches leadership through horsemanship to children dealing with difficult life situations.

Board directors, Trevor Pipkin and Jeannette Bostedt, stopped by Morning Break to share the work the Gardnerville organization provides at-risk or troubled kids and teens.

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 2-5 p.m., Between Horses and Humans is hosting a fundraiser called, “The Mane Event” at Untethered Space in Round Hill Village (195 U.S. 50, Zephyr Cove). There will be a meet and greet with the horses, mane and tail painting, a live “fund-a-need” auction, horse art, drinks and appetizers and a chaperoned kids zone. Food will be catered by Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar of the Desolation Hotel.

To learn more and purchase your tickets, click here.

To learn more about BHH, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

