Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosting back to school raffle

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will be hosting a back to school raffle until Friday.

They will be raffling off three $100 gift cards to either of their thrift stores from now until Aug. 11. Drawings will be held at 4:00 p.m. this Friday.

Those who win the raffle can use the gift cards to buy back to school items like clothing and shoes for kids pre-K through high school.

You can enter to win here: Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s Back to School Celebration, 2023 (constantcontact.com)

