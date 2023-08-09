An update: Social media threats & a hit list of local cops

Neil Carroll
Neil Carroll(Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man is accused of posting threats, even keeping a ‘hit list’ of local police. Word of this disturbing case first came late last week after a Storey County deputy made a traffic stop on Geiger Grade.

It turns out he’s been under investigation for thraetening posts on social media and Storey County authorities had been watching for 44 year old Neil Rick Carroll at least since the day before after he phoned the sheriff’s office saying he was coming to Virginia City in hopes meeting with a local deputy who said he knew from church.

The deputy denies any affiliation with Carroll, but according to a charging document we’ve obtained his name appears in the number one spot on a ‘hit list’ of local police officers Carroll allegedly posted on social media. That list had already brought him to the attention of the Sparks Police Department which had been investigating Carroll. The Storey County deputy and another whose name appears at number 6 on the list had previously worked for Sparks Police as do the other 8 officers on the list.

there was added reason for concerrn. Carrroll’s name appears on a number of posts to a Facebook page with messages like ‘the only good cop is a dead one.’

What the motive behind the threats might have been is unknown. Storey County Sheriff Mike Cullen says neither of his deputies have any previous knowledge of Carroll. “I’m not even going to speculate as to why and I honestly don’t care to know why. What I care abvout is our officers and our community up here. I’m not going to allow this guy to come into town and do damage to one of our officers or any citizens that might be around.”

Carroll claims to have been employed by a local private securty firm, He’s facing a felony charge of aggravated stalking.

