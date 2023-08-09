4 arrested on arson charges in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Four men have been arrested on arson charges in Winnemucca.

On July 25, officers with the Winnemucca Police Department responded to 350 South Bridge Street for a reported structure fire at Keys Pool Hall. Investigators were later able to determine the cause of the fire was arson.

“Arson is a crime that affects the entire community,” said Nevada State Fire Marshal Sergeant Martin. “The Nevada State Fire Marshal Division is committed to apprehending those who commit these senseless acts.”

Two days later, on July 27, Landyn Davis of Humboldt County was arrested and booked on charges of arson in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a felony, and contempt of court.

On July 31, Zackary Lacey and Anthony Zamayoa of Humboldt County were also arrested and charged with arson in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Finally, on Aug. 7, Jaeden Hill of Lander County was arrested in connection with the fire. He was arrested on a felony warrant for arson in the first degree.

