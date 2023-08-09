3 dogs die in Washoe Valley house fire

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three dogs died in a house fire in the Washoe Valley on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. on White Pine Drive at Nye Drive in a doublewide mobile home.

When crews arrived, the trailer was already three-quarters involved. One person was able to get out uninjured.

Four dogs and one cat were inside the trailer when the fire broke out, but only one got out. A car in front of the trailer was destroyed as well.

Fire crews closed down White Pine Drive, and say it will remain that way until around 5:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Red Cross will be assisting the displaced resident.

