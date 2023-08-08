Training the Reno Aces

8-7-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eat, sleep, and train.

The life of a professional baseball player isn’t always glamorous. Work being put in behind the scenes is what gets players on the Reno Aces ready to perform.

For that, the Arizona Diamondbacks employ Nathan Friedman. He trains the athletes.

Friedman has a background in kinesiology, sport and exercise psychology, and he’s a licensed massage therapist.

In this week’s episode of the Aces Report Friedman takes Kurt Schroeder through a workout the players experience to give you an idea of what each athlete does to stay in physical shape.

