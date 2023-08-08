RPD asking for help finding man with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for help finding a man with dementia who is considered to be at risk.

James “David” Griffith, 69, was last seen leaving his residence on Butler Street in Reno on Aug. 3.

Griffith is described as a white male, around 5′6, 118 pounds, with grey hair, brown eyes and a medium length grey beard. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, other than white and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information as to Griffith’s whereabouts is asked to call RPD at 775-334-2226.

