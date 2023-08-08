Plan Ahead: Oddie Blvd. exit ramp closure

Oddie Exit ramp closure
By Nick Doyle
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - People who use Oddie Boulevard, Exit 69, from US 395 while going southbound will have to find a detour over the upcoming weekend.

Starting Friday August 11 at 9 a.m. the exit will be under construction through Monday at 5 a.m. “US 395 will remain open so you will not see any impacts on US 395 but if you’re gonna get off southbound on Oddie Blvd we’re asking you to use a different alternative route,” said Dale Keller, the Director of Engineering for RTC.

Right now, the Oddie Wells Project is entering the third phase, which will end near Sutro Street. This is a multi-phase project that is funded by local fuel taxes.

“Oddie Wells Project is a $50 million investment into the region, and so that really looking to rehab the roadway itself so you have a brand new roadway the drive on, but also we’re adding some multimodal components such as re cycled tracking for both pedestrians and cyclists.”

Commuters can expect lane shifts and delays through the Fall of 2024.

