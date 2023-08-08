Mono County seeks info on winter storm damage

Mono County, Calif., logo
Mono County, Calif., logo(Mono County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County is asking residents for information about the damage the county sustained during this past winter’s storms as well as their response to it.

The Mono County Office of Emergency Management released a survey to solicit community input regarding the storm response.

Residents, business owners, and visitors who were impacted by the storm are asked to provide the county feedback that will allow them to better plan, prepare, and improve future emergency responses.

The survey will run throughout the month of August and can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order

Latest News

An image of haze over Reno
Dust, fire smoke to blame for hazy skies, National Weather Service says
A thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center shows an outside temperature of 125 degrees
Death Valley records 17 straight days above 120 degrees
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
Fire weather watch issued July 21, 2023
Fire weather watch Monday for western Nevada