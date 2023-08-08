Mammogram van coming to northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Health Centers’ Mammogram van is headed back to the northern Nevada area.

It will be in our area from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18. Residents can make appointments for the van, which provides screening for breast cancer, by calling 1-877-581-6266.

The van’s schedule is as follows:

Aug. 10 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Sierra Nevada Health Centers at 3325 Research Way in Carson City.

Aug. 11 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at SanMar Corporation at 450 Ingenuity Ave. in Sparks

Aug. 12 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at Northern Nevada HOPES at 595 Bell Street in Reno

Aug. 14 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Lovelock Paiute Tribal at 201 Bowean Street in Lovelock

Aug. 15 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Fallon Tribal Health Clinic at 1001 Rio Vista Drive in Fallon

Aug. 16 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Silverland Inn & Suites at 100 North East Street in Virginia City

Aug. 17 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village

Aug. 18 from 7:40 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village

