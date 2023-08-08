Mammogram van coming to northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Health Centers’ Mammogram van is headed back to the northern Nevada area.
It will be in our area from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18. Residents can make appointments for the van, which provides screening for breast cancer, by calling 1-877-581-6266.
The van’s schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 10 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Sierra Nevada Health Centers at 3325 Research Way in Carson City.
- Aug. 11 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at SanMar Corporation at 450 Ingenuity Ave. in Sparks
- Aug. 12 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at Northern Nevada HOPES at 595 Bell Street in Reno
- Aug. 14 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Lovelock Paiute Tribal at 201 Bowean Street in Lovelock
- Aug. 15 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Fallon Tribal Health Clinic at 1001 Rio Vista Drive in Fallon
- Aug. 16 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Silverland Inn & Suites at 100 North East Street in Virginia City
- Aug. 17 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village
- Aug. 18 from 7:40 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village
