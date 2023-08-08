Local businesses rally support for fellow business owner after severe burn incident

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local businesses are rallying around a fellow business owner, after she was severely injured. Ty Bramwell from Reno owns Ebb & Flow by Ty, a local candle company. She was in a horrific burn accident making candles at work last week.

While heating the soy wax, the handle of the container broke, spilling hot oil down her top and inner thighs, as well as her feet. She was care flighted to Sacramento where she is currently in the ICU.

As a small business owner, she doesn’t have health insurance and hospital bills are close to $17,000 a day. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the cost of the medical bills.

Meanwhile, the owners of other local businesses, like The Wasteless Shop and Blush + Bone, are looking to host a fundraiser for Bramwell. If any other local businesses are interested in joining the fundraiser, contact Stephanie Cochrane at the email address: stephanie@thewastelessshop.com.

