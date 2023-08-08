KOLO Cooks: Introducing Noodle Box Kitchen, Reno’s newest Asian-fusion restaurant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special guest, Perapol Damnernpholkul, owner of Rice Box Kitchen and newly-opened Noodle Box Kitchen, joined Reno Recipes’ Jonathan Chapin, on Morning Break.

Noodle Box Kitchen is located next to The Discovery in downtown Reno. During Tuesday’s show, Perapol made Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup and it was delicious!

Regular Hours:

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30am - 2:30pm

Shabu Hot Pot

5pm - 8 pm. Seating times are 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, or 6:30pm (reservation only)

High Tea Dim Sum

Only Sundays: 11am - 3pm. Seating times are 11am, or 1pm (reservation only)

Noodle Box Kitchen is also hosting several upcoming events.

Wednesday, August 9 from 5-8 p.m. NBK is hosting Night Market. There will be food, drinks, and karaoke!

Then on Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m. join drag queen, Addona Slay, for Painting with a Queen. Tickets are limited so click here to purchase yours today.

